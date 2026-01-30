KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Taiwanese rock giants Mayday are set to take over Bukit Jalil tomorrow, and Kuala Lumpur is keeping the trains running late to make sure no one misses the ride home.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said LRT services on the Kelana Jaya and Ampang/Sri Petaling lines will be extended until 1am to handle the surge of fans heading to the National Stadium.

“To facilitate Mayday fans heading to Bukit Jalil this Saturday, LRT services will be extended until 1.00am,” Loke said in a short Facebook video.

“I encourage concert-goers to use public transport for a smoother and safer journey. Enjoy the show and travel home comfortably.”

Loke then slipped into something closer to fan-speak, writing in Chinese: “这个星期六，属于五月天的夜晚… 回家的路，不愿让你一个人.” (“This Saturday belongs to Mayday… We don’t want you to walk the road home alone.”)

The extension comes as Mayday bring their massive #5525 Live Tour back to Malaysia, following their sold-out 2023 show.

Formed in Taiwan in the late ’90s, Mayday have spent more than two decades shaping the emotional backbone of Mandopop.

Their 1999 debut World Crazy launched a wave of anthems — from Tenderness to People’s Life, Ocean Wild — that became the soundtrack of coming-of-age stories across the region.

Their 2024–2025 tour ups the scale: a colossal spherical stage built like a time capsule, wrapped in curved LED panels running on 16K ultra-high-definition visuals, designed to pull fans into a world that blurs nostalgia, spectacle and pure sentiment.