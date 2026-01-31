BATU PAHAT, Jan 31 — Police have confirmed the discovery of a local woman’s body at a house in Taman Damai here, believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend after her family was unable to contact her for three days.

Batu Pahat District Police Chief, ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, said that the body of the 41-year-old victim, who worked at a supermarket, was found at approximately 12:30 am today. The discovery followed a raid on the rented house conducted by police alongside the victim’s family and the homeowner.

He noted that the fire department was called to break down the door after it was found locked from the inside. Once opened, police discovered the victim lifeless on a bed.

“Also found was a 44-year-old man, believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, lying on the bed next to her in critical condition with slash wounds to his neck and wrists.

“Initial investigations suggest that the man committed a criminal act resulting in the victim’s death, before allegedly injuring himself. We do not rule out the possibility that the suspect intended to commit suicide,” he said in a statement today.

According to Shahrulanuar, police are still investigating the motive behind the incident.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days starting today until next Thursday for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he added. — Bernama