IPOH, Jan 31 — A Myanmar national was found dead with stab wounds yesterday morning at a farmhouse in Kampung Kelawar, Tanjong Malim.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said police received a report around 11am from the victim’s employer, a local man, who discovered the body during a visit to the farm, about 1.5 kilometres from the main road.

He said that upon reaching the house, the complainant found that the door was open, before discovering the victim lying in the kitchen.

“The 25-year-old victim, fully clothed and covered in blood, was found to have suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and slash wounds on the neck during initial inspections at the scene

“The body has been sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh, for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Hasni said that acting on information, police have arrested two Myanmar nationals, both aged 39, to assist in the investigation into the case.

He added that a remand application will be filed to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Hasnialso urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation and contact Muallim District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division head ASP Mutazlim Hamdan, at 011-10912754, or IPD Muallim at 05-4528222. — Bernama