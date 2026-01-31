KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The long-standing issue on the construction of an escalator at Batu Caves is expected to be resolved by July, clearing the way for the project to proceed, said Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Devasthanam chairman Tan Sri R Nadarajah.

Nadarajah, who oversees the Thaipusam celebrations at the site, said that Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had assured him the remaining hurdles were purely technical and would be settled within months.

He added that the matter was discussed during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Batu Caves yesterday, when Anwar personally convened a meeting with both Nadarajah and the Menteri Besar.

“The Prime Minister called me and the Menteri Besar and said this matter must be settled. He (Anwar) said it is a community matter and should not be prolonged,” he told reporters after accompanying Anwar during the visit.

The escalator proposal had been stalled by a dispute after the Selangor state government rejected a temporary occupation licence for a related commercial development, which also included the proposed escalator.

This decision caused significant delays and led to differing views among stakeholders. However, Nadarajah stressed that the temple was not at odds with the state government, describing the issue as a technical delay rather than a contentious disagreement.

“It is only a technical matter, but people made it a big one,” he said, urging the public to refrain from speculating now that the issue has been settled.

He clarified that the temple operates under a court order, which had complicated administrative requirements.

He explained that the Prime Minister, acknowledging this legal constraint, informed the Menteri Besar, and both agreed to settle the matter.

Nadarajah also expressed appreciation for Anwar’s continued support for the Indian community and the Batu Caves temple, noting that the Prime Minister had recently approved an additional RM1 million allocation for development.

The chairman said he was very pleased and that the temple would adhere to the Prime Minister’s directives. — Bernama