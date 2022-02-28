MACC chief says no major corruption cases in Sarawak

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said there were 72 cases of false claims and 25 cases of abuse of power reported from 2017 to 2021 and during the period, there were 34 arrests on false claims and 24 cases of abuse of power. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SIBU, Feb 28 ― There are no major corruption cases reported in Sarawak, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“The trend is not rising. It is stable and according to our records, there are no major cases in this state.

“The cases are usual, rather generic,” he said when asked to share his views at the 2022 Integrity Talk entitled “Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption” here today.

He, however, suggested that the Sarawak government give emphasis to cases involving false claims and abuse of power among civil servants which can lead to losses if allowed to occur.

During the sharing, Azam said there were 72 cases of false claims and 25 cases of abuse of power reported from 2017 to 2021 and during the period, there were 34 arrests on false claims and 24 cases of abuse of power.

He said the Sarawak government under the leadership of Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg was supportive of MACC in carrying out its duties.

“MACC is also impressed with Sarawak government’s efforts to improve governance and integrity among civil servants as it has its Integrity and Ombudsman Unit as well as about 80 authorised integrity officers,” he added. ― Bernama