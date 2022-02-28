Johor polls: BN candidate for Bukit Naning meets almost 30pc of voters

BN candidate for the Bukit Naning seat Datuk Mohd Fuad Tukirin speaks to the media after a walkabout in Kampung Parit Tengah in Muar, Johor, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MUAR, Feb 28 ― As the Johor state election campaign enters its third day today, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Bukit Naning seat Datuk Mohd Fuad Tukirin said he had met almost 30 per cent of voters in the constituency.

The Bukit Naning native said he would strive to meet as many voters as possible and vowed to bring development to the area if he was given the mandate in the state election.

“I hope the people in Bukit Naning will give me a mandate to enable me to serve the constituents to the best of my ability,” he told reporters after a walkabout in Kampung Parit Tengah, here today.

Mohd Fuad said he would also distribute his campaign pamphlets containing manifesto that outlined eight initiatives to constituents in Bukit Naning.

“The manifesto includes improving the digital infrastructure and developing the digital economy in the area to help the residents market their agricultural products,” he said.

Mohd Fuad will battle for the seat against PKR’s incumbent Bukit Naning assemblyman Ysahrudin Kusni, Mahadzir Abu Said (Perikatan Nasional), Datuk Ibrahim Shafe’e (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) and independent candidate, S Jeganathan.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as the polling day for the Johor state election while March 8 is set for early voting. ― Bernama