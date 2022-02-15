Shariah chief judge seeking judgement in default against Lokman Adam

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is pictured at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Shariah Chief Judge Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has applied for a judgment in default against Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for failing to file a statement of defence in response to his suit regarding sexual harassment allegations uploaded on Facebook and YouTube channel belonging to the former Umno Supreme Council member.

Mohd Na'im filed the application through Messrs Akberdin & Co at the High Court registry here yesterday.

A judgment in default is an order issued by the court to confirm a claim made by the plaintiff after the defendant fails to file a defence within the stipulated time which is within 14 days from the date the suit is filed.

It is learnt that Lokman failed to file a statement of defence after the filing period was extended until Feb 11.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader representing Mohd Na'im confirmed the matter when contacted by reporters today.

On Jan 17, Mohd Na’im, 54, filed the suit in his personal capacity and named Lokman, 49, as the defendant. He is seeking damages amounting to RM30 million over allegations of sexual harassment against several women, including a 'Datin.'

Based on the statement of claims, Mohd Na’im, who is also the director-general of the Department of Shariah Judiciary Malaysia, claimed that the defendant had defamed him by making statements through two live streams on ‘Lokman Noor Adam Official’ Facebook page on Jan 10 and Jan 13.

He also claimed that the defendant also uploaded the live streams on his Youtube channel on Jan 10, and Jan 14 respectively, besides uploading three defamatory posts against him on Facebook on Jan 11 and Jan 13.

He further claimed that the defamatory statements implied that he was a spiritual opportunist, had failed to be a credible leader or set a good example for the community, and tarnished the good image of the Shariah Judiciary Department.

The plaintiff is also seeking general damages to be assessed by the court, apart from exemplary, aggravated and punitive damages amounting to RM10 million each, as well as other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama