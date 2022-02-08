MARA issue: MACC records statement of seven individuals, more to be called up, says Azam Baki

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the individuals called up included employees from MARA, MARA Corporation (MARA Corp) and a corporate secretarial company that is involved. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded the statements of seven individuals to assist in investigations into allegations of wrongdoing and integrity issues involving several senior officers of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the individuals called up included employees from MARA, MARA Corporation (MARA Corp) and a corporate secretarial company that is involved.

“The MACC will call several other individuals from these three entities to have their statements recorded,” he told Bernama tonight.

He, however, refused to divulge the number of individuals to be called up to give their statements.

Asked if he had received any report of wrongdoing involving MARA Corp executive director Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman who is alleged to have used the company’s corporate credit card, Azam replied that no report had been received.

He, however, said that so far the MACC’s investigation was only on issues of wrongdoing and integrity involving senior officers of MARA and MARA Corp.

Last Saturday, the MACC confirmed receiving a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior officers of MARA, who are being investigated internally by the agency. ― Bernama