Immigration Dept: Application for extension of visa with reference for foreign workers from Feb 15 to Sept 30

According to the Immigration Department’s Foreign Worker Division notice, eligible employers include those who have been issued a VDR letter from November 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, or those who have made VDR payments from November 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020 but the letter has not been printed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Eligible employers can submit an application for the extension of the Visa with Reference (VDR) letter for foreign workers (various sectors) from February 15 to September 30.

According to the Immigration Department’s Foreign Worker Division notice, eligible employers include those who have been issued a VDR letter from November 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, or those who have made VDR payments from November 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020 but the letter has not been printed.

The conditions are employers have obtained an extension of the Letter of Conditional Approval for the employment of foreign workers from the Home Ministry’s One-Stop Approval Centre (OSC).

Employers are also required to submit valid biomedical examination reports, insurance including Covid-19 coverage and the new Health Insurance Protection Scheme for Foreign Workers (SPIKPA), except for the plantation sector.

The employer or the employer’s representative must also be present at the immigration headquarters in Putrajaya or the state immigration office according to the employer’s address to submit the required documents.

The notice said that the extension period of the VDR letter was four months from the date the letter was issued.

“Employers do not need to apply for MyTravelPass for foreign workers who are issued a new or extended VDR letter,” according to the notice. — Bernama