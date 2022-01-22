Daughter says Dr Mahathir stable, responding well to treatment at IJN

File photo of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking during an interview with Malay Mail at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya June 26, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is in stable condition and responding positively to his treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir said today.

In a short statement today, Marina asked Malaysians to pray for the Langkawi MP’s speedy recovery.

“For the past two days, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was treated at the National Heart Institute following an elective procedure which was successfully executed on January 8, 2022.

“His condition is now stable and he has responded well to the treatment. Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and her family requested that the people pray for his full recovery soon,” Marina said.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir’s office confirmed that he was admitted to IJN’s cardiac care unit.

Earlier this month, the ex-PM had been admitted to the same hospital for an elective surgery and was released with a clean bill of health.

The 96-year-old Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then, in 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and underwent a quadruple bypass surgery a year later.

Dr Mahathir was hospitalised at IJN just last month for an unspecified ailment.

He underwent a full medical check-up and was similarly given a clean bill of health and discharged before Christmas.

The last time he was admitted to IJN prior to 2021 was on February 10, 2018, for a chest infection.