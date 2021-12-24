Selangor Fama director: Floods destroy food allocated for Mafi Prihatin programme

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (centre) looks at a Fama Operations Centre warehouse affected by floods in Hulu Langat December 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DENGKIL, Dec 24 — The food items allocated for the Mafi Prihatin programme which were stored at a Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Operations Centre warehouse, in Dengkil, have been destroyed after being hit by floods last week.

Selangor Fama director Aiada Abdul Rashid said food items such as rice, flour, and vermicelli arrived at the operations centre on December 17 to be put into Mafi Prihatin boxes.

Unfortunately, she said the warehouse was inundated with floodwaters as high as five feet later in the day due to the continuous heavy rain.

“For items that we managed to save and are still in good condition, we will repackage it,” she told Bernama today.

The Mafi Prihatin contribution is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) to help those affected Covid-19 or disasters such as floods, as well as in appreciation of the services and sacrifices of frontliners in the fight against the pandemic.

Aiada said apart from the two-storey warehouse, the floods also damaged office equipment, furniture and products of local entrepreneurs at the Agrobazaar shop, located at the operation centre.

She said clean-up works have been carried out since two days ago by volunteers from Fama’s branches in Johor, Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and the headquarters. — Bernama