Fireman injured in Segamat factory explosion dies

JOHOR BARU, Dec 13 — Fire officer Mohd Firdaus Sulaiman, who was seriously injured due to an explosion while putting out fire at a factory in Segamat, two days ago, died at the Segamat Hospital, this morning.

Bandar Baru Segamat fire and rescue station chief, Senior Asst Fire Supt Mazuki Ismail said Mohd Firdaus succumbed to his injuries at about 4.10 am.

He said Mohd Firdaus, 32, who had served at the fire station since 2013, left behind wife, Nurul Jannah Abd Hamid Khan, 29, and daughter Aisy Alisha, 3.

“His death is a great loss to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department team.

“He was a very dedicated, disciplined and responsible officer who had carried out his duty until the last breath. His services and contributions are highly appreciated by the entire Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) family,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mazuki said Mohd Firdaus’ remains would be laid to rest at the Jalan Zaitun Muslim Cemetery Sikamat, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

In the 5.15 pm incident, two JBPM officers and a factory emergency response team (ERT) personnel were injured when an explosion occurred at the third floor of the sawdust processing factory, which resulted in the collapse of part of the factory’s building structure.

The explosion caused Mohd Firdaus and factory ERT member Mohamad Azuraini Mahrani to fall around 10 metres down from the third floor, while another fire officer Senior Fire Officer II Syed Putra Syed Mohd Al Atas suffered burns to the back of his head. — Bernama