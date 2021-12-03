Corporate figure says a bit shocked when asked by Sarawak CM to replace him in Satok

Datuk Ibrahim Baki, pictured on December 3 2021, will stand in Satok. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 3 — Corporate figure Datuk Ibrahim Baki today said he was a bit shocked when he was asked by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg to replace him in Satok as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the state election.

“I feel nervous because whether I can be up to his level. That is impossible,” he said when asked for his response before receiving a letter of authorisation to use the GPS logo in the state election from the chief minister.

“But having known him for the past 36 years, I know how he thinks, not all, but at least some of them such as his vision, innovation and mind and he has promised me that I can continue to seek his advice and guidance,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim added Satok is synonymous with Abang Johari as he has been serving in the urban constituency since 1981, bringing prosperity and progress to the area and the people.

Ibrahim is also PBB Satok branch deputy chairman, while the branch is led by Abang Johari.

Abang Johari will move to the rural seat of Gedong, replacing Datuk Naroden Majais who declined to seek re-election, in the state election.

GPS will contest all the 82 State Assembly seats in the December 18 state election.