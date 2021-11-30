State exco: Penang continues discussion with Armed Forces, Malaysian Chief Government Security Office over PSR project

Penang Housing, Local Government and Town Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo says serious attention was being given to the aspect on Malaysian military secrets during implementation of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 30 ― The Penang government continues to hold discussions with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Malaysian Chief Government Security Office (CGSO) to ensure the state’s sea reclamation project does not affect national security.

Penang Housing, Local Government and Town Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said serious attention was being given to the aspect on Malaysian military secrets during implementation of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project in the southern waters of Penang and in Bagan Ajam, Butterworth.

“The state government has held a meeting on the proposal of the master plan for the project which was also attended by the RMAF and CGSO to discuss issues on security, land and so on, because we are aware of the location of the RMAF Base near the area.

“National security will not be compromised and this discussion is still ongoing,” he told the State Assembly today in response to an an oral question from Penang Opposition Leader Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua), who expressed concern that the PSR project would expose Malaysia's military secrets.

On a supplementary question from Muhamad Yusoff whether the mixed development of the sea reclamation project would also have affordable housing, Jagdeep (DAP-Datuk Keramat) said it would. ― Bernama