Melaka election: BN should avoid running down others in campaign, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at the Deepavali Rumah Prihatin aid-giving ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, November 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign in the Melaka state election should be conducted in a mature manner without the need to run down other parties, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh Member of Parliament said BN candidates should concentrate on informing voters of the efforts which the party would undertake for the people’s well-being.

“Our campaign should be focused on telling people what we want to implement instead of running down any parties because after winning we have to work for the rakyat,” he said when asked on the BN campaign.

Annuar was speaking to reporters after a ceremony to present Deepavali Rumah Prihatin aid at Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons here today.

Asked on Umno’s chances of winning the polls, Annuar said the outcome is in the hands of the people of Melaka.

“So Umno or other parties need to place all the trust in Allah and let the people decide on the mandate,” he added.

“As an Umno member, I pray that Umno will win in the seats it is contesting,” he said.

Asked if there was room for Umno and PAS to salvage their political cooperation through Muafakat Nasional (MN), Annuar said what was decided by the two parties now would not last forever.

“To me it (the decision to go separate ways in Melaka polls) is a pre-season match which will not stay that way.

“Of course, we have to follow what the party has decided. However, the basis (of struggle) does not change, that is we need to work for national solidarity and reduce conflicts and disputes,” he said.

In the November 20 election, BN is contesting in all 28 seats, with Umno featuring in 20 constituencies, MCA (seven) and MIC (one). — Bernama