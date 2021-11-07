PN has proven it can fulfil its responsibilities, says Abdul Hadi

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang admitted that the party on its own could not bring changes. ― Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 7 — The previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) had proven that it can still serve the people and fulfil its responsibilties without having to resort to promises, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

In a video recording uploaded on Facebook with the caption ‘PAS President’s Melaka State Election Speech’, he said PAS on its own would not be able to bring changes to the nation, and as such, the party has to join forces with other parties for that purpose.

“The coalition chosen must be big and strong, which embraces reforms (and) PAS has chosen to be with Perikatan Nasional. I call on the people of Melaka to vote for the Perikatan Nasional symbol in the Melaka state election.

“This is the common symbol we share with Bersatu, Gerakan and parties that join forces with us. We hope the people of Melaka show courage to want changes and choose Perikatan Nasional,” he said.

PN announced yesterday that it will contest in all 28 state constituencies in the Melaka polls, with Bersatu to contest in 15 seats, PAS eight and Gerakan five.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for polling and Nov 8 for nominations while early voting will be conducted on Nov 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the Chief Minister. — Bernama