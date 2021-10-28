Budget 2022: Selangor govt hopes for allocation for flood mitigation projects

Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks to the media after launching the Selangor Freelance Initiative in Klang, October 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, Oct 28 — The Selangor government hopes that the 2022 Budget which will be tabled tomorrow will touch on the allocation for flood mitigation projects, especially for the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government had previously made an application to the federal government for the construction of flood mitigation projects amounting to RM1.3 billion.

“I believe the projects can be done all at once or in stages,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Freelance Initiative here today.

As a state that pioneered the aerospace field in Malaysia, Amirudin also hoped that the federal government would provide special incentives for the development of the sector so that it could continue to be developed.

Amirudin said the state government also hoped that the third port development project in Pulau Carey or other strategic places in the state could be started.

On the improvement of infrastructure, he said it was hoped that the conditions set under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) to finance road maintenance work could be relaxed.

“If the conditions are relaxed and simplified, I believe many issues can be resolved such as potholes that need improvement in terms of quality and materials used,” said Amirudin who also hoped the federal government could increase allocations for other infrastructure such as schools and bridges. — Bernama