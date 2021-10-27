SDMC: Only 12 positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak needing respiratory support

According to the State Disaster Management Committee, only 12 Covid-19 new positive cases reported in Sarawak needed respiratory support. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 27 ― There were only 12 Covid-19 new positive cases reported in Sarawak today of having lung infection and needing respiratory support.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said another 768 cases had mild or no symptoms, bringing the total number of positive cases reported in the state to 780.

Kuching and Miri districts recorded 248 and 177 cases respectively, while the other eight districts recorded double-digit cases and 25 districts recorded single-digit cases.

Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities were recorded between October 14 and 26, involving individuals aged 39 to 87 with illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic pulmonary disease.

SDMC also stated that two Covid-19 clusters in the state, namely, the Kampung Simpok Cluster in Serian and Sungai Poh Cluster in Limbang had ended after 28 days of having no new cases. ― Bernama