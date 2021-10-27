Dr Mahathir: Najib is ripe for a comeback in GE15 if SRC appeal drags on

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on October 26, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today raised the spectre of Datuk Seri Najib Razak making a political comeback in the 15th general election (GE15) as a candidate.

Dr Mahathir cited the delay in concluding Najib’s appeal process to his conviction and 12-year jail sentence over the SRC International case.

“When will the Court of Appeal decide on Najib? If (he is to be) found guilty, he will then appeal to the Federal Court,” said Dr Mahathir.

The Langkawi MP explained that the process will be a lengthy one, and by that time, GE15 would have been called, but the Federal Court would still have not decided Najib’s fate.

“Of course, you can (then) contest in GE15,” wrote Dr Mahathir in his trademark wit and sarcasm in his blog today.

Dr Mahathir had in his post also questioned the long delay in concluding the appeal process of Najib’s case.

He said Najib’s appeal was supposed to take place in April this year, yet the case was not heard for a variety of reasons, allowing the former prime minister to live the life of a free man.

“Now this prisoner is allowed to go to Singapore and the attorney general did not object,” Dr Mahathir said, adding that even the date of Najib’s visit was decided based on his Umno responsibilities for the Melaka state election.

On Monday, Dr Mahathir took a swipe at Najib, labelling the latter as the country’s “first VIP criminal” for being able to travel abroad despite his guilty verdict.

At present, Najib is awaiting the Court of Appeal’s decision on his appeal against his conviction over a 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine, after he was found guilty on seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of position involving RM42 million of SRC International funds.

After his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor applied for her passport to be temporarily released to be with their daughter Nooryana Najwa in Singapore, Najib made a similar application.

However, last Friday, Najib said he was seeking to push his trip to Singapore to a later date to assist Umno in the upcoming Melaka state election on November 20.