Flood situation in three states improves as number of evacuees drops

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The situation in flood-hit areas in Selangor, Melaka and Perak has continued to improve, with the number of evacuees and relief centres (PPS) dropping further today.

In Selangor, the National Disaster Control Centre portal said the number of PPS in Sepang has dropped from six yesterday to three at 8.28am today, housing 55 flood victims from 15 families.

The three PPS are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Giching (34 victims), Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Labu Lanjut (20 victims) and Balai MPKK Kampung Giching (one victim).

In Melaka, the number of evacuees as at 8am has dropped to 99 people from 29 families, compared to 305 victims from 83 families at 4pm yesterday.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force Melaka director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said 38 victims from 10 families were still housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel in Jasin.

“In Alor Gajah, 34 victims from 12 families were placed at the SK Durian Tunggal PPS, 19 victims from four families at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Sin Wah PPS and eight victims from three families at the SK Telok Berembang PPS,” he said in a statement today.

In Perak, 19 victims from six families remained at two PPS this morning, after their houses were flooded since Wednesday.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, the evacuees, comprising nine men and 10 women from Kampung Sungai Temelok in Trong, Taiping and Kampung Sungai Rentaka in Matang, were housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Temelok and Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang. — Bernama