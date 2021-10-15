Najib asks court for passport release too to be with expectant daughter in Singapore

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Sept 29, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has also applied to the courts for his passport to be temporarily released, to enable him to go to Singapore where his daughter Nooryana Najwa is expected to give birth soon.

When contacted, Najib’s lawyer Nur Syahirah Hanapiah confirmed that her client had filed the application yesterday, and also confirmed that the Court of Appeal would be hearing the application next Monday.

On Tuesday, Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had also applied for her passport to be temporarily released for more than a month in order to be travel out of the country to be with her daughter Nooryana in Singapore.

Earlier today, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur allowed Rosmah’s application, ordering for the passport to be released today to Rosmah and for it to be returned by December 6.

The judge had also said the passport release carries the condition of Rosmah being permitted to leave for Singapore from October 22 and that she must return to Malaysia by November 21.

