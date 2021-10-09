Pulau Batu Puteh case: Govt to set up task force to study law on review bid

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the task force would be entrusted with reviewing laws on the application for review and interpretation of the case.. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — A special task force will be set up to conduct a comprehensive study as well as to scrutinise and recommend necessary options by seeking the views of international legal experts on the Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh case, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the task force would be entrusted with reviewing laws on the application for review and interpretation of the case.

He said the setting up of the task force was decided in the Cabinet meeting yesterday, adding that it would be chaired by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

“The Cabinet has also decided to seek preliminary legal views on legal action under the tort of misfeasance against parties found to have committed negligence and error for not proceeding with the application for review and interpretation of the Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh case,” he said in a statement here today.

On Feb 3, 2017, the Malaysian government filed an application for review of the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 23, 2008, which ruled that Singapore had sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh while Malaysia had sovereignty over Terumbu Karang Tengah. — Bernama