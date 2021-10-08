SDMC: Cinemas allowed to resume operations in Sarawak from Sunday

GSC Cinema staff disinfect seats at the Mid Valley Megamall outlet in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Oct 8 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) has agreed to allow cinemas to resume operations in the state from Sunday (October 10).

JPBN Sarawak in a statement today, however, said that the approval given to the cinemas to resume operations under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan is subject to compliance with the set guidelines.

“Standard operating procedures (SOP) for the creative industry sector (cinema) can be found on the JPBN website, http://sarawakdisastermc.com,” it said.

Meanwhile, only 1.57 per cent or 21 of the 1,339 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilator assistance.

The remaining 98.43 per cent or 1,318 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

In addition, eight deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from September 28 to October 6 while nine clusters were declared expired today, bringing the total number of active clusters to 80. — Bernama