EMCO in Kampung Sungai Padi, Pahang extended to Oct 16, says NSC

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kampung Sungai Padi, Lipis, Pahang which is scheduled to end tomorrow has been extended to October 16, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

In a statement in his Facebook page, he said the extension was made after studying the analyses of the Health Ministry on the current risks and trends of Covid-19 infection in the locality.

Meanwhile, he said EMCO in Kampung Air, Beluran, Sabah which began on September 19 will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama