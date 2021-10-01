Daily Covid-19 cases dips slightly to 11,889; Sarawak only state with more than 2,000 infections

Today’s cases declined by 846 compared to the 12,735 cases yesterday — the highest so far this week. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Malaysia recorded 11,889 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, ending the upward trend of the past three days straight.

Today’s cases declined by 846 compared to the 12,735 cases yesterday — the highest so far this week.

Sarawak alone garnered 2,413 new infections, the highest of all states.

This was followed by Selangor (1,568), Johor (1,217), Perak (959), Sabah (872), Kelantan (858), Pahang (831), Penang (779), Kedah (710) and Terengganu (699), making them only nine states that recorded cases above the 500 mark.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 289 new infections in the same 24-hour period.

Only three states recorded new infections below 100, namely Perlis (81), Putrajaya (36) and Labuan (two).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest tally pushed the cumulative total number of cases to 2,257,584 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

