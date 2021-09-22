No serious side effects for teens after Covid-19 vaccination, says deputy health minister

Form 4 and 5 students receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at MSU University in Shah Alam, September 22, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — The more than 400,000 adolescents vaccinated against Covid-19 so far did not experience any serious side effects after getting their jabs, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said 410,489 adolescents had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, with Sabah recording the highest number with 140,890 teenagers, Sarawak (85,291), Kedah (31,294), Kelantan (17,413), Johor (27,936) and Labuan (2,515).

“None of the teenagers given the Covid-19 vaccine jabs have suffered serious side effects.

“The side effects reported were fever, muscle pain, soreness on the injection spot and headache, which are commonly experienced. These side effects will disappear with medication,” he said in a joint press conference with Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon here today.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents targets some 3.2 million teenagers between 12 and 17 years old for vaccination.

The vaccination drive is being implemented ahead of school reopening to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in schools.

Dr Noor Azmi urged parents or guardians to register teenagers signing up for vaccination as dependents in their MySejahtera application.

“When registered as dependents, the teenagers’ digital vaccination certificates will be given via the parents’ MySejahtera. Apart from this, the Ministry of Health will give a vaccination card to show that the teenagers have been vaccinated,” he added. — Bernama