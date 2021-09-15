Eight foreigners caught trying to enter Sarawak illegally ordered to turn back

KUCHING, Sept 15 — A total of eight Indonesians, including a seven-year-old boy, were ordered to turn back while trying to enter Sarawak illegally this morning.

In a statement, the First Infantry Division said the eight were caught 300 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border during ‘Op Benteng’ in Biawak, Lundu.

“All of them did not possess valid travel documents and said the purpose of them entering Sarawak was to search for jobs,” said the statement.

“All the illegal immigrants were detained and deported from the country and a police report was lodged for further action.”

The statement added that the army, especially in Sarawak, is committed to shouldering the responsibility of Op Benteng initiatives in the effort to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Sarawak as well as to stop cross-border criminal activities. — Borneo Post



