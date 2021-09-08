Dapsy chief urges state PKR chapter to abide by Pakatan’s decision on use of logo for GE15

DAP youth chief Howard Lee Chuan How said he was compelled to provide a response following a call earlier by PKR’s Wilayah Persekutuan chapter urging for PKR’s logo and party flag to be used by contesting candidates in the upcoming 15th General Election. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Howard Lee Chuan How has today called upon a state PKR chapter to abide by a decision by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council in determining the usage of party logo for the upcoming elections that could pave the way for potential conflicts between component parties.

While acknowledging the views shared by the state PKR chapter, the Pasir Pinji assemblyman said existing cooperation between parties must continue to be upheld and not deliberately give way to confrontational pressures that would ultimately steer all towards ruination.

“At a time when people are struggling with sustaining their livelihood, a depressing economy and a health crisis that continues to threaten them, every focus and energy of all component parties should be directed towards solving the problems faced by the grassroots.

“It is not appropriate at all for us to waste energy on leveraging issues of inter-party cooperation that have long been decided by the PH Presidential Council,” he said in a statement here.

Lee cited a statement by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made on September 3 where the PH chairman had then asked for time to convey the council’s decision to all PKR party machineries to which PH component members have agreed as well.

“As for the logo, it has in principle agreed upon by all. Previously we agreed to the use of Keadilan as the Registrar of Societies did not recognise PH which has changed at present.

“I think, at the soonest, we will decide. DAP and Amanah have both agreed, Keadilan asked for a little time to convey the views to the party machinery. After that, we will discuss with other partners including Upko and Opposition parties (outside PH).

“But we must remember, as best as possible there must be one logo agreed upon; this proves to be far more effective than contesting in separate entities which may invite confusion,” Lee quoted Anwar.

Lee said while all decisions achieved by the presidential council were not agreeable to him, one must tolerate and accept the decisions made for the sake of collective responsibility to move forward together as a team.

In a statement yesterday, PKR Wilayah Persekutuan had defended the use of its party logo for the upcoming elections, stating that it was the most suitable and proven formula which would achieve victory as evident during the 14th General Election.