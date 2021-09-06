Johor exco says RM2.56m bus system for Iskandar Malaysia to start by end 2023

Johor state executive councillor in charge of works, transportation and infrastructure Mohd Solihan Badri said the Iskandar Malaysia BRT pilot test programme started on April 8 and is currently 21.57 per cent completed. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 6 ― The RM2.56 billion Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Johor is expected to start its operations by the end of 2023, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Johor state executive councillor in charge of works, transportation and infrastructure Mohd Solihan Badri said the Iskandar Malaysia BRT pilot test programme started on April 8 and is currently 21.57 per cent completed.

“The Iskandar Regional Development Authority has invested RM151 million to finalise the infrastructure engineering design, assessing the design of operational and financial requirements, investigation work and also land acquisition,” he said.

He said more than 443 people took part in the Iskandar Malaysia BRT pilot test programme back in April and 97.9 per cent expressed support for the service and the green technology used.

The BRT system covers a total of 2,043km with three main lines, namely Iskandar Puteri, Skudai and Tebrau, with 44 direct routes and 55 feeder routes.

Mohd Solihan touted the Iskandar Malaysia BRT as the first comprehensive bus and rapid transit system in the country, saying it will be the backbone of the public transport system in the southern region which neighbours Singapore.

“This project will be extended to the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System project, the airport in Senai, Larkin Sentral, Kempas Double Track as well as the International ferry terminals in Stulang Laut and Iskandar Puteri,” he said.

Mohd Solihan was replying Cheo Yee How (PH-Perling) who asked for updates on the Johor BRT project.

Mohd Solihan, who is also the Tenang assemblyman, said the detailed design for the Iskandar Puteri BRT alignment has been fully completed and will be presented to the Public Works Department and Iskandar Puteri City Council soon.

He added that the detailed design for the BRT alignment in Skudai and Tebrau will be finalised only after taking into account the feedback on the Iskandar Puteri BRT alignment.

“IRDA has also held a presentation session that involved the Iskandar Malaysia BRT service routes with stakeholders such as the Land Public Transport Agency and the Johor Public Transport Corporation.

“Similarly, discussions were also held with the Johor Baru City Council, Iskandar Puteri City Council, Pasir Gudang City Council, Kulai Municipal Council, Pontian Municipal Council and the Kota Tinggi District Council to check the routes and gather support,” said Mohd Solihan.