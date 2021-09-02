Melaka to find out on move from Phase One to Phase Two of National Recovery Plan today, says chief minister

People are seen practising social distancing as they wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccination in Melaka July 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 2 ― About 58.11 per cent of the population in Melaka has completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, thus providing an opportunity for the state to move to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the decision would be made at a special meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

Sulaiman said this when interviewed during the segment on “Bicara Ketua Menteri” on Melaka.fm today.

Based on the latest vaccination report in the state, he said, 393,607 individuals out of the total 677,400 adult population eligible for the vaccination in Melaka, had received both doses of the vaccine as of last Monday.

The federal government had set a threshold value of at least 50 per cent of the adult population to complete the vaccination for ta state to move from Phase One to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said Melaka experienced a shortage of vaccine supply last month, thus affecting the state government's efforts to achieve the 50 per cent target of its adult population to complete the vaccination.

He said Melaka was supposed to receive 78,000 doses of vaccine, the only 52,000 doses arrived.

Efforts are being made to increase the vaccination rate by providing the vaccines to traders through the Retail Industry Vaccination Programme (RiVAC), as well as with the collaboration of the private sector and the local authorities, he added. ― Bernama