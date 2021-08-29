Kit Siang: Anwar is best man to be PM, but ‘game of numbers’ not practical now so let’s focus on Covid-19 exit before GE15

Lim Kit Siang still believes Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is Malaysia’s best candidate for prime minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — While Lim Kit Siang still believes Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is Malaysia’s best candidate for prime minister, the DAP veteran does not think it wise for the country to put this to the test in a “game of numbers” in Parliament or to hold a snap general election right now.

The Iskandar Puteri MP again called on politicians to focus on leading the country out of the Covid-19 health crisis so that the 15th general election can be held safely in the foreseeable future.

“I have not hidden my position that the best prime minister for Malaysia today is Anwar Ibrahim and not anybody else whether Muhyiddin or Ismail Sabri, but I disagree with those who believe that it is still possible for Anwar to become the prime minister through the game of numbers.

“I do not believe that this is practical politics,” he said in a statement today.

“Let us defer to the next general election, the 15th General Election, in 12 to 18 months’ time the important question as to which coalition should govern Malaysia and who should be the tenth prime minister of Malaysia,” he added.

The Opposition lawmaker highlighted the country’s high Covid-19 cases over the past month, noting that deaths are approaching 400 and new infections are inching towards 25,000 infections a day.

“The death of Bersatu Supreme Council member and former deputy minister, Lajim Ukin, former Chief Secretary, Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid and Pakatan Harapan Youth chief, Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin because of Covid-19 demonstrate that the new coronavirus is no respector (sic) of race, religion or politics,” Lim said.

Lajim died early this morning while Ahmad Sarji who was also Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia pro-chancellor died yesterday. Shazni Munir died on August 5 at age 34.

Lim also said newly appointed Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has his job cut out for him to reduce the number of daily cases and deaths, especially with Merdeka Day around the corner.

“Khairy’s greatest challenge is whether he could return Malaysia to the National Day month last year when we had only daily double-digit Covid-19 cases and single-digit Covid-19 deaths,” Lim wrote.

Khairy was announced as health minister under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new Cabinet last Friday, exchanging portfolios with Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba who now helms the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The new Cabinet will be sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow morning at Istana Negara.