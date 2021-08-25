Former Sabah governor Sakaran Dandai in ICU with Covid-19

Former Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Sakaran Dandai has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital here after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, according to his son. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 25 — Former Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Sakaran Dandai has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital here after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, according to his son.

However, Datuk Seri Nasir Sakaran said his 91-year-old father was in stable condition.

“He was moved to the ICU yesterday where doctors say he can be closely monitored and has a better chance of recovering,” said Nasir in a video clip shared online.

Nasir said that he and his siblings have been communicating with Sakaran through video calls and that his father has been responding well.

“He is eating normally and in our video call just now, he asked us to pray for his speedy recovery,” said Nasir, a former Senallang state assemblyman.

Sakaran is a long-time political leader in Sabah, having served as chief minister from March to December in 1994 and the state’s eight governor from 1995 to 2002.

He is also an uncle to Sabah Opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.