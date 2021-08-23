Johor Sultan: 779 teachers refusing Covid jabs putting those around them in danger

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said civil servants, including teachers, should not doubt the importance of getting vaccinated. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today took issue with the 779 teachers rejecting Covid-19 vaccination, saying the latter’s refusal not only jeopardises their own lives, but that of their families, students and also the community.

He said civil servants, including teachers, should not doubt the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Teachers should be setting an example to their students and protecting them instead of placing them in danger. What more with schools expected to reopen soon.

“As I had said before, do not be easily swayed by the anti-vaxxers. Trust our certified medical professionals. Those rejecting vaccination without any valid reason are just opening themselves to the risk of being infected,” said Sultan Ibrahim on his official Facebook page today.

He was commenting on news reports yesterday that 779 teachers in Johor had rejected their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The 63-year-old state monarch said he and his family have completed their vaccination doses.

He hopes that all Johoreans will be vaccinated as soon as possible so many can return to their jobs, businesses and lead normal lives again.

Yesterday, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim summoned the Johor Education Department director and the 779 teachers who rejected Covid-19 vaccination for an audience with him.

On a post on his twitter account, Tunku Ismail said he will meet with the Johor Education director and the teachers concerned as soon as possible.

“Our priority is to overcome the pandemic so that the people and the state can return to life as normal,” he said.

Earlier, State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang told the Johor state assembly that a group of teachers had refused to be inoculated.

He said, however, efforts were underway through the Johor Education Department and the State Religious Department to brief the teachers on the benefits of being vaccinated.