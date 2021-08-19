Najib first among Umno lawmakers to leave Istana after meeting with Agong

Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves at members of the press as he leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Umno lawmakers were seen leaving Istana Negara after an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reconfirm their support for Barisan Nasional’s candidate for prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak left at 11.28am in a black Proton Perdana, followed by Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin in a black Toyota Alphard and an unidentified MP in a black Volvo SUV.

Also sighted leaving the palace at 11.38am were Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib.

A total of 114 MPs from PAS, MIC, MCA, as well as those who are independent have been summoned for an audience so the King can personally verify the support for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, one of the two main contenders for prime ministership.

The other candidate is Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The MPs had been instructed to submit their personal choices for prime minister and submit them to the palace before 4pm yesterday.

MORE TO COME