Kajang police tracking down individuals seen fighting in viral video in Balakong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― Police are tracking down several individuals in connection with a viral video showing a group of men involved in a fight using weapons in an incident believed to have taken place in a residential area at Sri Timah flat, in Balakong.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a police officer had seen the video clip, lasting one minute and 32 seconds, on social media and lodged a report on the matter at 9am today.

“In the video, a group of men were fighting using weapons believed to be steel bars or sharp weapons. The motive behind the incident is still under investigation and police are tracking down all suspects,” he said in a statement today.

The case was being investigated under Sections 148 and 269 of the Penal Code, he said.

Mohd Zaid also urged members of the public who have information on the incident to contact any nearby police station or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Norhafiza Borhan at 03-8911 4222. ― Bernama