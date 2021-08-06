Hishammuddin: EMCO in 17 localities in Perak, Pahang and Sabah from Sunday

EMCO in Perak also involves the Horizon construction site in Kinta; Kampung Perlok Baru and Kampung Perlok in Mukim Sungkai, Batang Padang; as well as at the Batu Gajah Correctional Centre, Kinta. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Ten localities in Perak, four in Pahang and three in Sabah will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Sunday until August 21.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said, in Perak, the EMCO will involve six localities in Pulau Pangkor, namely, Taman Seri Pangkor; Rumah Murah Pangkor; Ladang Kong Heap Lee; Kampung Tengah; Taman Desa Pangkor flats and Taman Desa Pangkor .

EMCO in Perak also involves the Horizon construction site in Kinta; Kampung Perlok Baru and Kampung Perlok in Mukim Sungkai, Batang Padang; as well as at the Batu Gajah Correctional Centre, Kinta.

“Localities in Pahang are Kuala Tahan in Jerantut and three other locations in Temerloh, namely, Taman Sri Layang, Taman Rimba and Taman Tualang Indah,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

In Sabah, the localities involved are University Condominium Apartment 2 and Rumah Murah Kepayan in Kota Kinabalu; and Kampung Lohan 1 in Ranau. ― Bernama

