Report: No prosecution against teacher alleged to have joked about rape in class

Shafa'aton said the deputy public prosecutor in charge of the case returned a 'No Further Action' notice against a teacher alleged to have joked about rape in a classroom. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The public prosecutor will not be pressing charges against a teacher alleged to have made rape jokes in a classroom with student of mixed genders back in April.

Sungai Buloh police chief Superintendent Shafa'aton Abu Bakar said the deputy public prosecutor in charge of the case returned a “No Further Action” notice recently, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

“I was made to understand that the deputy public prosecutor has issued a NFA in regards to the case,’’ she was quoted saying.

The issue made headlines back in April when one of the students present uploaded a TikTok video complaining that her male school teacher made light of rape during a discussion on sexual harassment as part of the physical education and health class.

Her video sparked a nationwide debate on sex education and systemic misogyny as well as prompting others girls and women to publicly share their experiences.

In May, the Education Ministry announced that the teacher would be transferred out of the school to the Selangor Education Department pending police investigation.

The student, Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam later filed two police reports against her schoolmates who threatened her with rape following her expose but withdrew the complaints after they and their families apologised.

The issue is back in the limelight after Ain tweeted yesterday that she received a letter of demand from the teacher she whom had reported, seeking RM1 million as compensation for alleged defamation.

Ain’s father, Saiful Nizam Abdul Wahab, said that his daughter had not disclosed the name of the teacher or her school in her initial allegation.