Sabah assembly to sit for three days from Aug 24, says speaker

A general view of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly Building in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 ― The First Meeting of the Second Term of the 16th Sabah State Assembly will take place for three days starting August 24.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin is scheduled to officiate the opening of the assembly sitting on August 24 at 10am without the guard of honour ceremony.

He said the sitting on August 25 and 26 would begin with the question-and-answer session at 10am, followed by the debate on Tun Juhar’s policy speech by the assemblymen and winding-up session.

“The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah (Tun Juhar) has agreed for the state assembly sitting to reconvene from August 24 to 26 and it will be held with the physical presence of all assemblymen,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kadzim said the state assembly sitting would be conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedures set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the opening ceremony and the sitting could be watched live via the Sabah government’s YouTube channel. ― Bernama