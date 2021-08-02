PM: Labuan, Perlis and Sarawak to enter Phase 3 of NRP on Aug 4

In a statement on his Facebook, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said all three states have shown good performance and met all the necessary indicators under the NRP. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced this evening that three states, Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan, will enter Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRPP) starting August 4.

In a statement on his Facebook, Muhyiddin said all three states have shown good performance and met all the necessary indicators under the NRP.

“Alhamdulillah, it is with pleasure that I announced three states that show very good performance will move to Phase 3 of NRP, namely Perlis, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan effective Wednesday, 4 August 2021,” his posting read.

MORE TO COME