Covid-19: Those involved in interstate travel not allowed to join prayers at mosques in Perlis, says Raja Muda

Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail says people who live with those involved in interstate travel are not allowed to perform prayers at mosques in the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, July 30 ― People who live with those involved in interstate travel are not allowed to perform prayers at mosques in Perlis even though they have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, said the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

He said the move to tighten the standard operating procedure (SOP) was made following the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state and the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail had consented to it.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said only members of congregation in the kariah, aged between 12 and 52, were allowed to go to the mosque, while those aged 60 and above were also allowed if they had completed both doses of the vaccine.

“The ban also involved Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) as well as those at risk of being infected.

“Members of the congregation must comply with safety and health SOP set,” he said in a statement today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said all activities at mosques such as religious lectures, talks and so on are also not allowed for now. ― Bernama