Uncertainty reigns as Facebook ‘live’ feed show most Pakatan, Umno MPs still in the House as Parliament put under lockdown

A screengrab of Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh’s ‘live’ Facebook video broadcast shows several lawmakers taking the Covid-19 swab test at Parliament lobby, July 29, 2021. — Screengrab from Facebook/Hannah Yeoh

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — A Facebook video broadcast “live” by Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh this afternoon showed many lawmakers from both Pakatan Harapan, Umno, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and independents remaining inside the Dewan Rakyat while Parliament was put into lockdown after two officials were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Those who could be seen clearly in the video were Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, Puchong MP Gobind Singh, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.

They appeared to be waiting for the parliamentary session that was twice postponed earlier to resume.

The video also showed several other lawmakers milling in the Parliament lobby. Among those spotted were Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was also seen sitting alone in the cafe reserved for MPs.

Umno lawmakers such as Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan were also seen in the feed.

The MPs in Parliament appeared uncertain about what would happen to them next.

Commenting in the video, Anwar said he has not been informed about what would happen in the Dewan Rakyat.

Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad also claimed that some MPs were allowed to leave the building despite the lockdown announced by the Deputy Speaker earlier.

MORE TO COME