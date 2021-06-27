First two train sets under KLAV27 project begin operations

A passenger dons a face mask during a ride on the LRT train in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR June 27 — The first two out of the 27 new train sets under the Kuala Lumpur Additional Vehicles 27 (KLAV27) project for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line began operations yesterday after completing their testing and commissioning exercise.

Prasarana, in a statement today said that the two sets of four-coach Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains are equipped with several enhanced features compared to the 14 sets of the same model trains used since 2018 and obtained under the KLAV14 initiative.

“All the 27 sets of trains acquired under the RM1.7 billion KLAV27 project are equipped with several enhanced features in terms of their braking system, passenger doors, train management, auxiliary power supply system, and the introduction of Digital Route Map Display,” the statement said.

In July last year, Prasarana announced the addition of 27 new sets of four-car Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains in stages until 2023 for the Kelana Jaya LRT line.

According to Prasarana, so far, eight sets of KLAV27 trains, including the newly operated trains have arrived at the Kelana Jaya Line LRT depot in Subang.

The six other train sets are still in various stages of testing, commissioning and are awaiting approval from the Land Public Transport Agency before being allowed to operate. — Bernama