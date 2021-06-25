Five youths fined RM6,000 each for taking part in funeral procession during MCO 3.0

A group of youths who flouted the MCO SOPs by taking part in a funeral procession arrive at the Butterworth Court Complex June 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, June 25 — Five youths were fined RM6,000 each in lieu of two months’ jail at the Sessions Court here after they admitted to flouting the lockdown SOPs by taking part in a funeral procession.

They admitted to committing the offense at Jalan Siram in Butterworth at about 2.50pm on June 17.

The five are S. Munesvaran, 24, K. Surendran, 35, B. Subramaniam, 23, K. Yeshwar, 22 and S. Logeswari,23.

They were among 13 people who were brought to the Sessions Court here for flouting the SOPs and charged under Article 9 of the Prevention and control of infectious diseases (measures within infected local areas) (No.3) Regulations 2021.

Two underage teenagers, 15 and 16 years old respectively, had also admitted to the same charge.

However, Sessions Court judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus fixed August 3 for mention of the case pending behavioral reports on the two teenagers.

Six others, who were also charged for the same offense, claimed trial to the charge.

They are P. Surendran, 21, M. Jagan, 24, M. Thirulselvaan, 21, N. Amos, 19, N. Vihnoth, 21 and M. Guganeswaran,21.

Judge Norhayati allowed the six bail of RM3,000 each while the two teenagers were allowed bail of RM1,000 each, all in one sureties.

She also fixed August 3 for mention of the case.

Meanwhile, four of the youths were brought to the magistrate’s court to face charges for allegedly having in their possession items linked to a triad society.

Jagan, P.Surendran and Guganeswaran were charged with having in their possession banners with symbols of the swastika that was linked to a triad society while Thirulselvaan was charged with having a tattoo of a symbol linked to a triad society.

The four, who claimed trial to the charge, allegedly committed the offence on the same time and day of the funeral procession along Jalan Siram in Butterworth.

They were charged under Section 52(3) of the Societies Act 1966 and high carries a jail term of not more than five years or a fine of not more than RM15,000.

Magistrate M. Kalairasi allowed them bail of RM3,000 each and ordered that they report to the nearest police station once a month.

She then fixed August 3 for mention of the case.

The cases were prosecuted by State Chief Prosecution director Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim and Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Syafiq Nasrullah.