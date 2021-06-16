Public-private partnership immunisation programme capable of controlling spread of Covid-19 in manufacturing sector, says PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attending the Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) at Texas Instrument Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur, June 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) is expected to be able to control the spread of Covid-19 in the manufacturing sector, hence smoothen the implementation of the National Recovery Plan.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said based on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) report, the sector should be given attention as it was among those badly affected by the transmission of the coronavirus in the workplace.

“PIKAS is a measure taken by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) to reduce the Covid-19 infection rate in our country as, over the past few months, many new cases were reported in workplaces, either in factories or in worker’s accommodations.

“This is because most employers were still found to have failed to abide by the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 466),” he said after checking the vaccination process at the Texas Instruments Malaysia Sdn Bhd vaccination centre here today.

PIKAS, which kicked off today, was initiated in response to calls from industry associations, business chambers of commerce and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help the government accelerate immunisation of employees in the manufacturing sector, with on-site vaccination at designated factories and industrial locations. — Bernama