New option on MySejahtera app to help those wanting to cancel, alter vaccination appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The MySejahtera application has added an additional option to its “Helpdesk” feature, allowing users to enquire and make changes regarding their vaccination appointments.

On its Twitter page today, the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) posted screenshots of the new option, which opens up three choices.

Kini anda boleh mendapatkan bantuan berkenaan janji temu vaksinasi melalui Helpdesk di @my_sejahtera. pic.twitter.com/1WE1eHMJLX — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) June 5, 2021

The first choice allows for people to gain additional information or submit a report if they have not received an AstraZeneca vaccination appointment, even though they have managed to book a slot and got the “Thank You” notification.

The second option is for those wanting to cancel their AstraZeneca vaccination date.

While the third option is for those who want to change their vaccination date — only applicable for non-AstraZeneca vaccine appointments.

Checks by Malay Mail at 12.30pm today show that the new option is currently only available on the Malay version of the Helpdesk feature.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme began last year in an effort to inoculate at least 80 per cent of the Malaysian population against the disease.

A parallel programme for those wanting AstraZeneca vaccines was also made available to the public — with the last round of registrations closing on May 23.

It was reported last week that some 52,000 people had not shown up for their vaccination appointments across the programmes.