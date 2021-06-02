Deputy minister: With the exception of smallholders, all MPOB licensees must register with CIMS to continue operating

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng said MPOB licensees were required to register with CIMS to enable them to continue operating. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, June 2 — Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) licensees are requested to register with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 immediately within three days starting yesterday (June 1).

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng said MPOB licensees were required to register with CIMS to enable them to continue operating.

“All MPOB licensees are required to register with CIMS except for smallholders,” he said via a post on his official Facebook account today.

Wee said smallholders could continue to use the movement permission letter issued by MPOB and MPIC.

Yesterday, through a post on his official account, he also clarified that companies in the list of plantation and commodity sectors allowed to operate during the period of full movement restrictions namely the palm oil, rubber, cocoa, pepper and biodiesel industries need to register in the CIMS 3.0 Miti system. — Bernama