Guan Eng: Do not use third Covid-19 wave as excuse to prolong Emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said the Special Independent Emergency Committee (SIEC) should not use the third wave of Covid-19 infections to justify an extension of the ongoing Emergency past August 1.

He said the party is surprised that the SIEC needs to hold six meetings so that it can agree to several 'criteria and threshold' in reviewing whether the state of emergency should be continued or not.

“Facts and figures prove that both the Emergency and the suspension of Parliament has not only failed to reduce infections but instead has seen a dramatic increase,” Lim said in a statement.

The Bagan MP noted that when the Emergency first came into effect on January 12, the number of daily Covid-19 infections stood at 3,309, with cumulative infections at 141,533 and cumulative deaths at 559.

“Four and a half months later as of May 27, this has more than doubled to 7,875 daily infections, cumulative cases at 541,224, and cumulative deaths at 2,491.

“This shows the Emergency and suspension of Parliament is not the solution to winning the battle against the pandemic. A successful National Immunisation Programme (PICK) is the solution,” he said.

Lim added that the slow procurement of vaccines has resulted in late delivery and a low vaccination rate.

“The escalating rise of infections has created fear and panic amongst the public resulting in a desperate search for vaccines to protect their loved ones.

“That is why the public was so upset and fuming at the botched online registration for AstraZeneca vaccines that failed, despite its RM70 million price tag,” he said.

In order for PICK to be implemented swiftly and smoothly, Lim said there must be accountability, transparency, and oversight of governmental functions.

“Only Parliament can play this check and balance role to ensure that the government performs its duties and public monies are properly used.

“Parliament must be reopened, and the Emergency ended immediately to speed up the vaccination process,” he said.

The SIEC was formed in early February under Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, and is tasked with advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the ongoing Emergency and when it should end.

Headed by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria, it comprises 19 members spanning aspects of Malaysian life such as law, security, politics, healthcare, trade, and academia.

Three SIEC members are part of Pakatan Harapan, including PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke, and former Pakatan health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Yesterday the Pakatan presidential council urged its members in the SIEC to immediately end the ongoing Emergency, so that Parliament can immediately reconvene.