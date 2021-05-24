SOP violation; 18 IPs opened, including cases involving celebrity, VIPs in Melaka

File picture shows police personnel conducting checks on vehicles at a roadblock during MCO 3.0 at the Ipoh Selatan Toll May 10, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELAKA, May 24 — The Melaka police have opened 18 investigation papers on violation of standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 transmission by various quarters from Jan 1 until yesterday.

Its Crime Investigation Department Head ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said five of the cases involved celebrities and VIPs.

Investigations into these cases were conducted following reports lodged, he said and denied claims of ‘double standard’ in enforcing the law.

He said those with information on violation of the SOP on the Movement Control Order (MCO) to contact the police at 06-2854156 line or hotline 06-2851999 or WhatsApp 012-2244999. — Bernama