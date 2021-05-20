Amirudin: MBs, CMs invited to NSC meeting on ‘total lockdown’ after all

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari tonight clarified that state government leaders would attend the National Security Council meeting tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — State government leaders have now been invited to the National Security Council meeting tomorrow to discuss a “total lockdown” in the country, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari clarified tonight.

Earlier today, he said he had been informed that the mentris besar and chief ministers would not be involved in the crucial meeting.

“I have just been notified that MBs and CMs have been invited again to attend the NSC meeting scheduled for tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter.

He thanked the NSC for extending the invitation anew and reiterated his commitment to attend.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan reportedly said earlier today that the NSC would deliberate tomorrow on whether to implement “total lockdown” in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

He also said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would chair the NSC meeting.