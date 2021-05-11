After paying his fines, Najib asks if Dr Mahathir will also be punished for SOP breach shown in video (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak asked if Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be penalised for breaching the standard operating procedures, after saying he just paid RM3,000 today for two identical offences during his visit to a restaurant in Bukit Bintang last March. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today posted a video of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad entering a venue without registering with MySejahtera or checking his temperature, in apparent violation of Covid-19 preventive regulations.

Najib then asked if Dr Mahathir would be penalised for breaching the standard operating procedures, after saying he just paid RM3,000 today for two identical offences during his visit to a restaurant in Bukit Bintang last March.

“That day I was issued two compound notices because (I) forgot to scan (my) body temperature and scan MySejahtera before entering (a) premise,” he posted on his official Facebook page tonight.

In the 150-second video, Dr Mahathir was shown with his entourage entering a surau in Langkawi, Kedah.

Dr Mahathir was seen removing his shoes near a temperature scanner and counter before entering the building and sitting on a chair inside while the host was heard reminding the audience to adhere to SOPs.

The banner of the event identified it as “Program Ziarah Kasih Ramadan” on May 8.

On May 6, Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said Najib was given two fines — both RM1,500 each — for his failure to have his temperature recorded and to register himself through MySejahtera or manually when he entered the restaurant.

The offence took place at the popular Restoran Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng here in Bukit Bintang.

Mohamad Zainal also said the restaurant manager, Yeok Wei Hao, was also fined RM10,000 for failing to instruct Najib to scan the outlet’s QR code using MySejahtera as stipulated under the existing SOP.